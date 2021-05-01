LaVonne Degaillez

NORFOLK — LaVonne (Rahder) Degaillez was born May 18, 1921, in Norfolk to Peter John and Elizabeth Meyer Rahder. She married Eugene Degaillez and was the proud mother of five children; Richard, Chuck, Jodi, Diane and Doug.
In her early years, LaVonne was an accomplished dancer/gymnast, often performing on stage at local theaters. She served on the Washington School PTA and was a Brownie Scout leader. She loved golfing (she was runner up in the club championship one year), she enjoyed bowling and playing card games with friends, especially Bridge. She was a strong woman, lovingly referred to as “the Sargent” by her husband; she always happily hosted family holidays and birthdays. She will be remembered for her delicious brownies, cucumber salad and bean soup.
She is survived by her sons, Richard and Doug Degaillez; daughters Jodi Murphy and Diane Garrett: her grandchildren, Brad and Todd Myers, Cari Zamora, Lisa Tower, Cami Kuehler and Tana Godel; her great-grandchildren Ashley, Misty, Brittany, Shea, Amanda, Samantha, Zane, Brandon, Brittany, Sierra, Noah, Ella, Zoe, Hailey, Hunter and Zaden; as well as 17 great-great-grandchildren.
LaVonne passed away on Valentine’s Day, we think she wanted to join her sweetheart, they would have been married 71 years. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gene; her son, Chuck; her parents; eight siblings; and Carsen, her great-great-granddaughter. Her dear sister, Marilyn (the last survivor of the 10 Rahder children), passed away just a few weeks after Lavonne. We imagine the Rahder family is celebrating, enjoying being together again.
In lieu of flowers, consider planting a tree in her honor, she loved Weeping Willows. The family has created a memorial spot for LaVonne and Gene at Skyview lake. We welcome you to go there and think of the gift of love and family as you enjoy it. There will be a private family celebration of life for LaVonne in early May. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.