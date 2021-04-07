You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LaVonne Coventry

Memorial services for LaVonne M. (Papstein) Coventry, 79, Casper, Wyo., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Paradise Valley Christian Church in Casper. Graveside memorial and inurnment services will be at the Inman Cemetery in Inman, at a later date.

She died Friday, April 2, 2021, at Central Wyoming Hospice and Transitions after a short battle with leukemia.

Bustard & Jacoby Funerals, Cremations, Monuments and Receptions of Casper is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Larry Addison

Larry Addison

ATKINSON — Services for Larry Addison, 63, Norfolk, formerly of Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be at a later date.

Melvin Carr

Melvin Carr

ATKINSON — Services for Melvin D. Carr, 84, St. Paul, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 10, at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Atkinson.

Leitha Eisenhauer

Leitha Eisenhauer

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Leitha Eisenhauer, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, April 9, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Pauline Bethune

Pauline Bethune

WAYNE — Memorial services for Mary Pauline Bethune, 87, Carroll, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne.

LaVonne Coventry

LaVonne Coventry

Memorial services for LaVonne M. (Papstein) Coventry, 79, Casper, Wyo., will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 10, at Paradise Valley Christian Church in Casper. Graveside memorial and inurnment services will be at the Inman Cemetery in Inman, at a later date.

Edward Taulbee

Edward Taulbee

CLEARWATER — A celebration of life for Edward D. Taulbee, 57, Norfolk, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Northern Heights Baptist Church in Norfolk. Burial will be at 2 p.m. at the Clearwater Cemetery.

Wilbur Rath

Wilbur Rath

LAUREL — Services for Wilbur G. Rath, 95, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, April 9, at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Jeffery Warner will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in Laurel Cemetery.

Patrick Pack

Patrick Pack

BATTLE CREEK — Memorial service for Patrick L. Pack, 58, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 8, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Battle Creek. The Rev. B.J. Fouts will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Battle Creek.

Jeffery Siedschlag

Jeffery Siedschlag

NORFOLK — Services for Jeffery A. “Jeff” Siedschlag, 36, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 7, the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara