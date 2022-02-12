 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lavone Bentz

SPENCER — Private services for Lavone Bentz, 93, Spencer, will be at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Spencer. The Rev. John Nelson will officiate with burial in Union Cemetery in Spencer.

Public visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.

Lavone Bentz died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.

Tags

In other news

Cathy Arehart

Cathy Arehart

CREIGHTON — Visitation for Cathy J. Arehart, 57, Creighton, will be 4-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton.

Kyla Pendergast

Kyla Pendergast

NORFOLK — Services for Kyla J. Pendergast, 67, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Kyla Pendergast died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at the CHI Health Plainview Hospital.

Susan Brodhagen

Susan Brodhagen

PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.

Walter Rauss

Walter Rauss

WAYNE — Services for Walter V. Rauss, 91, Norfolk, formerly of Wayne, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Grace Lutheran Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be in Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wayne.

Vernon Schaecher

Vernon Schaecher

LINDSAY — Services for Vernon Schaecher, 92, Lindsay, will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Holy Family Catholic Church in Lindsay. The Rev. Eric Olsen will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the parish cemetery.

Ralph Goetsch

Ralph Goetsch

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …

Gerald Hart

Gerald Hart

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Gerald Hart, 82, of Bloomfield are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield.

Kay Stearns

Kay Stearns

NELIGH — Memorial service for Kay Stearns, 87, Neligh, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 14, at St. Francis Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. James O’Kane and Bishop Dendinger will officiate. Inurnment will be at Laurel Hill Cemetery.

Joyce Rossmeier

Joyce Rossmeier

NORFOLK — Services for Joyce M. Rossmeier, 88, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Joyce Rossmeier died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara