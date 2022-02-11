SPENCER — Services for Lavone Bentz, 93, of Spencer are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer.
Lavone Bentz died Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at Niobrara Valley Hospital in Lynch.
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM CST THIS AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Northwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Nebraska and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 3 PM CST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. &&
INMAN — Services for Verdel M. Myers, 75, of Inman will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at the Inman Community Church in Inman. Private family burial will be in the Inman Cemetery with military honors provided by the O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Ralph R. Goetsch, 79, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Best Cemetery in rural Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post …
Services for Larry L. Klug, 70, Warsaw, Mo., formerly of Battle Creek, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Heckart Funeral Home in Sedalia, Mo.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Susan W. “Sue” Brodhagen, 72, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 11, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Vicar Chad Berg will officiate. Inurnment will be in the parish cemetery in rural Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Mary A. Andersen, 59, of Norfolk will be held 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery, Norfolk.
FORDYCE — Service for Irene English Lammers, 88, Hartington, will be at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery in Fordyce.
BASSETT — Services for Geraldine M. Anderson, 89, Bassett, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Bassett United Methodist Church. Burial will be in the Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
NORFOLK — Services for Janice Brader, 92, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Janice Brader died Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, at Norfolk Veterans Home.
PIERCE — Memorial services for Cassandra M. “Cassie” Lacost, 36, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 15, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Inurnment will be in Zion Lutheran Cemetery.
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.