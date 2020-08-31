TILDEN — Services for Lavona Ruterbories, 87, Tilden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 2, at Brockhaus-Harlan Funeral Home in Tilden. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Tilden.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are required.
She died Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at Arbor Care Center in Neligh.
1933-2020
Lavona May Ruterbories, daughter of John and Lucille (Kinney) Zimmerle, was born on July 13, 1933, at Wolbach. She attended St. Edward Public School and graduated in 1951.
Lavona married Vincent Ruterbories on Nov. 24, 1962, in Omaha. They had two children, Brian Ruterbories and Cindy Nielsen.
Lavona and Vincent lived south of Tilden for 18 years and near Elgin for eight years. In 1991, they moved to Orchard, where Lavona resided until 2016, when she moved back to Tilden and moved into Prairie View Assisted Living Center. With health failing, Lavona moved to Arbor Care Center in Neligh in October 2019.
Lavona was a member of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church. She was an avid reader and loved baking homemade bread.
Survivors include her son, Brian and his spouse Brenda; four grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and a brother, Bill Zimmerle of Lompac, Calif.
She was preceded in death by her spouse, Vincent; a daughter, Cindy; a brother, David; a sister, Mary Cleone; and her parents.