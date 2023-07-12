NORFOLK — Graveside services for Lavona J. “Jean” Kesting, 86, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 14, at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk. The Rev. Cal Kapels will officiate.
Lavona Kesting died Friday, July 7, 2023, at St. Joseph’s Rehabilitation and Care Center in Norfolk.
Home for Funerals in Norfolk is in charge of arrangements.
1936-2023
Lavona Jean was born on Nov. 29, 1936, to Elmer and Edna (Heitmann) Richert on their family farm near Gresham. She attended high school in David City, graduating in 1954.
Jean married Dale Kesting in 1959 at First Lutheran Church in Omaha. The couple lived in Omaha and Fremont before moving to Norfolk in 1959.
She was employed at Sherwood and then Dale’s Electronics for seven years. She also worked as a secretary at Norfolk Junior High, among various other jobs.
Jean was a member at Christ Lutheran Church, enjoyed flower and vegetable gardening, and served as a den mother for five years. She was especially devoted to her dachsunds.
She is survived by her sons, Michael (Deb) Kesting, Bradley (Shelly) Kesting and Keith (Joy Phornchai) Kesting; seven grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; and her sister and brother-in-law, Mona and Dennis Podliska.
A luncheon at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials in Jean’s name to Christ Lutheran Schools.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.