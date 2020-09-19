WAUSA — Services for LaVon Johnson, 82, Wausa, will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 21, at Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. The Rev. Lane Grone will officiate, with burial in Woodlawn Cemetery in Wausa. Visitation will be Sunday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be followed. Masks are suggested.
He died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
LaVon E. Johnson was born on Oct. 19, 1937, to Joseph and Lillian (Schalander) Johnson at Wausa. Joseph and Lillian were the parents of three boys, LaVon, Delwyn and Arlynd. LaVon was baptized and confirmed at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. He attended Washington School through the eighth grade and graduated from Wausa High School in 1955.
Following high school graduation, he and two friends went to California where they spent six months working at Convair, helping to assemble aircrafts. When he returned home to Wausa, he began working for El Dorado Brothers.
On Sept. 1, 1960, LaVon was united in marriage to Beverly Nelson at the Evangelical Covenant Church in Wausa. To this union were born two children, Timothy and Cynthia. LaVon always had a desire to farm, so in 1962, they moved to the farm two miles east of Wausa where they lived until 2000, when they moved to town. LaVon farmed with Tim, but because of failing health, he had to step away from daily activities. Always being the farmer, he always wanted to go out to see what was happening on the home place. At the very last, LaVon would go out to the shop and walk, and talk with Tim about all the farm work and current events. Even in the emergency room the morning he died, he was still asking questions about the recent repairs to equipment.
LaVon was a member of the ECC for 65 years. He served on many church boards and was chairman of many remodeling projects at church. He also served on many boards in the community — school board, Farm Credit Board, and Nebraska Farmers Mutual Insurance Board. LaVon took several mission trips to Jamaica with other churches doing maintenance work. On Sept. 1, LaVon and Bev celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary. LaVon was blessed with four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joe, and Holly Johnson and Lillian Scott.
He is survived by his wife, Beverly; children, Tim (Janie) Johnson of Wausa and Cynthia (Philip) Scott of Omaha; four grandchildren, Elizabeth, Joseph, Holly Johnson and Lillian Scott; brother, Arlynd (Carolyn) Johnson; sister-in-law, Marilyn Johnson of Oskaloosa, Iowa; and many in-laws, nieces, nephews and a host of friends.
LaVon was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Delwyn.