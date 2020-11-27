You have permission to edit this article.
Lavon Blunck

NORFOLK — Private family funeral service for M. Lavon Blunck, 86, of Norfolk, formerly of Osmond, will be held at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 30, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The funeral service will be live-streamed on the Stonacek Funeral Chapel Facebook page. Officiating the service will be Rev. Roger Chishiba. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk.

Public visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Masks and social distancing are required.

Blunck died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at the Colonial Manor in Randolph.

 Appeara