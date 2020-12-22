Lavila Stoltzman

NORFOLK — Private family services for Lavila D. Stoltzman, 95, of Norfolk will be on Wednesday, Dec. 23, with the Rev. Ray Wilke officiating. Interment will take place at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery, Norfolk. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
She died Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, at the Community Long Term Care in Genoa.
1925-2020
Lavila D. Stoltzman was born June 19, 1925, in Hadar to Lawrence and Lillian (Planer) Lichtenberg. She attended Pierce Public Schools.
She married Cloyde W. Stoltzman on Aug. 1, 1944, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. She was a member of Grace Lutheran Church, Norfolk.
Survivors include son Kevin (Tracy) Stoltzman of Norfolk; daughter Debbie (Jim) Mozer of Monroe; grandchildren Matthew (Ivy) Mozer and son Leif of Monroe, and Michael Mozer of Monroe.
She was preceded in death by husband Cloyde and parents Lawrence and Lillian.
