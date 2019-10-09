LaVetta Kesting

PIERCE — Services for LaVetta L. Kesting, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce.
She died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Norfolk Care and Rehab.
Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2019
LaVetta L. Kesting, daughter of Ernest and Mary (Hellmere) Deitloff was born April 11, 1930, in Norfolk. She was baptized on May 11, 1930, and confirmed March 6, 1949, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She attended School District 87 in Norfolk.
She married Harold G. Kesting at St. Paul Lutheran Church parsonage in Norfolk on July 2, 1946. Harold and LaVetta lived in Norfolk. Harold worked for Hulac Clothing and Zastrow Hatchery until March 1949. LaVetta worked at Mary’s Café and Childs Bakery.
The couple then moved to a Pierce County farm northeast of Pierce and farmed until 1986, when they retired. She then worked at Dale Electronics for 20 years before retiring from there in 1996.
LaVetta enjoyed living on the farm, taking care of the animals, gardening, flowers, sewing quilts for the Orphan Grain Train and family. She also enjoyed helping her sons milk cows until they retired the milk cows in 2011. She enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.
She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce and its ladies aid.
Survivors include her children, Anece LaGrande and spouse Bob of Bellflower, Calif., Don Kesting and spouse Bonita of Bennington, Karen Christiansen Norfolk, Harold Lee Kesting and spouse Diane of Pierce, Marge Silhacek and spouse Keith of Pierce and Roger Kesting and spouse Sharon of Pierce; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and two step-great- grandchildren; and siblings Junior (Alvina) Deitloff of Norfolk and LuJean (Ron) Ferris of Austin, Texas.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary; two infant daughters, Bernita Mae and Joan Renee; one grandchild, Kevin Christiansen; two brothers, Norbert and Ervin; a sister, Esther Brow; and her spouse, Harold.
Organist will be Dottie Ahlers, and hymns will include “Old Rugged Cross,” “In The Garden” and “Beautiful Savior.” Casketbearers will be Ben Kesting, Keith Staab, Jeff Kesting, Bryan Kesting, Gregory Kesting and Brian Uilk.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 520 E. Main St., Pierce, NE 68767.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.