Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH
FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...SUB-FREEZING TEMPERATURES 27 TO 32 POSSIBLE.

* WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST
NEBRASKA AND WEST CENTRAL IOWA.

* WHEN...FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH FRIDAY MORNING.

* IMPACTS...FREEZE CONDITIONS COULD KILL CROPS, OTHER SENSITIVE
VEGETATION AND POSSIBLY DAMAGE UNPROTECTED OUTDOOR PLUMBING.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE STEPS NOW TO PROTECT TENDER PLANTS FROM THE COLD. TO PREVENT
FREEZING AND POSSIBLE BURSTING OF OUTDOOR WATER PIPES THEY SHOULD
BE WRAPPED, DRAINED, OR ALLOWED TO DRIP SLOWLY. THOSE THAT HAVE
IN-GROUND SPRINKLER SYSTEMS SHOULD DRAIN THEM AND COVER ABOVE-
GROUND PIPES TO PROTECT THEM FROM FREEZING.

&&

LaVetta Kesting

LaVetta Kesting

PIERCE — Services for LaVetta L. Kesting, 89, Pierce, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Ryan Mazer will officiate with burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the church in Pierce.

She died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at Norfolk Care and Rehab.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

1930-2019

LaVetta L. Kesting, daughter of Ernest and Mary (Hellmere) Deitloff was born April 11, 1930, in Norfolk. She was baptized on May 11, 1930, and confirmed March 6, 1949, both at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. She attended School District 87 in Norfolk.

She married Harold G. Kesting at St. Paul Lutheran Church parsonage in Norfolk on July 2, 1946. Harold and LaVetta lived in Norfolk. Harold worked for Hulac Clothing and Zastrow Hatchery until March 1949. LaVetta worked at Mary’s Café and Childs Bakery.

The couple then moved to a Pierce County farm northeast of Pierce and farmed until 1986, when they retired. She then worked at Dale Electronics for 20 years before retiring from there in 1996.

LaVetta enjoyed living on the farm, taking care of the animals, gardening, flowers, sewing quilts for the Orphan Grain Train and family. She also enjoyed helping her sons milk cows until they retired the milk cows in 2011. She enjoyed seeing her grandchildren and great-grandchildren grow up.

She was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce and its ladies aid.

Survivors include her children, Anece LaGrande and spouse Bob of Bellflower, Calif., Don Kesting and spouse Bonita of Bennington, Karen Christiansen Norfolk, Harold Lee Kesting and spouse Diane of Pierce, Marge Silhacek and spouse Keith of Pierce and Roger Kesting and spouse Sharon of Pierce; 11 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren and two step-great- grandchildren; and siblings Junior (Alvina) Deitloff of Norfolk and LuJean (Ron) Ferris of Austin, Texas.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary; two infant daughters, Bernita Mae and Joan Renee; one grandchild, Kevin Christiansen; two brothers, Norbert and Ervin; a sister, Esther Brow; and her spouse, Harold.

Organist will be Dottie Ahlers, and hymns will include “Old Rugged Cross,” “In The Garden” and “Beautiful Savior.” Casketbearers will be Ben Kesting, Keith Staab, Jeff Kesting, Bryan Kesting, Gregory Kesting and Brian Uilk.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made to the Zion Lutheran Church, 520 E. Main St., Pierce, NE 68767.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

