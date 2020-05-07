COVID-19 Nebraska cases

LaVerta Lammers

HARTINGTON — LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.

Private services will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Public visitation without the family present will be from 8 a.m. until 9:15 a.m. Friday.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.

Tags

In other news

Brian Berner

RANDOLPH — Services for Brian Berner, 51, Belden, are pending at Johnson Funeral Home in Randolph. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at his home in Belden.

LaVerta Lammers

HARTINGTON — LaVerta A. Lammers, 88, Hartington, died Tuesday, May 05, 2020, at her residence while on hospice care.

Rod Kennedy

Rod Kennedy

PAGE — Private services for Rod Kennedy, 76, Page, will be at a later date. Burial will be in the Page Cemetery with military rites provided by the Page American Legion Post 315.

Charles Faughender

PIERCE — Services for Charles S. Faughender, 82, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. He died Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Carol Reed

Carol Reed

WAUSA — Graveside services for Carol M. Reed, 87, Lincoln, will be at 1 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa.

Fae Smith

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Fae L. (Sharp) Smith, 85, Ainsworth, will be at a later date under the direction of Hoch Funeral Home in Ainsworth.

Jackie Zeider

COLUMBUS — Private services for Jackie C. “Jack” Zeider, 97, Columbus, will be at a later date.

Francis Wortmann

Francis Wortmann

HARTINGTON — Private services for Francis A. Wortmann, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 9, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington. The Rev. Owen Korte will officiate with burial St. Michael’s Cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by Hartington VFW Post 5283.

Gaylord Pflanz

Gaylord Pflanz

RANDOLPH — Private services for Gaylord A. Pflanz, 89, Wayne, formerly of Belden, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, May 8, at St. Jane Frances de Chantal Catholic Church in Randolph. The Rev. Jeff Mollner of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Frances Cemetery.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara

-