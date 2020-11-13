LaVerne Werner

BATTLE CREEK — Private graveside services for LaVerne A. Werner, 82, Battle Creek, were set for Friday, Nov. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Battle Creek.
Steffen Mortuary in Battle Creek is in charge of arrangements.
She went home to be with our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at the Community Pride Care Center in Battle Creek.
LaVerne was born May 20, 1938, in Sheboygan, Wis., to John and Ida (Stolper) Giese. She was baptized and later confirmed at St. John in Sherman Center, Wis.
She earned her bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University of Wisconsin. LaVerne was a registered nurse. She worked in the intensive care unit and critical care unit at Swedish Hospital in Englewood, Colo., for many years. She loved caring for her patients.
On June 10, 1967, she married William Werner. Their home was in Littleton, Colo.
LaVerne was very active at her church, St. John, in Denver. She enjoyed Bible study, small group ministry, Stephen ministry, prayer ministry, Alpha ministry and choir.
God gave her a deep love for His Word. He also instilled in her the desire to help people to understand and receive the saving work of Jesus on the cross and to help them grow in their personal relationship with Him.
God also blessed her with a servant heart, and she reached out in many ways to those in need around her. She was incredibly blessed by God and her greatest desire was to know Him better, encourage others and point them to Jesus.
She is survived by her daughter, Cherie Werner of Battle Creek; son Shaun (Cassi) Werner of Robbinsville, N.C.; and four grandchildren, Kinsley, Selah, Tegan and Deklen.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse; and two older brothers, John and Edward Giese.
