LaVerne Munson

NORFOLK —Services for LaVerne J. Munson, 91, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect Hill Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Masks are required for all services.
She died Monday, Oct. 19, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
1929-2020
LaVerne was born Sept. 15, 1929, in Tilden, to Herman and Charlotte (Rudnick) Warneke.
On April 20, 1950, LaVerne married Severt “Sye” Munson in Tilden.
LaVerne completed an eighth-grade education and later proudly earned her G.E.D. She provided in-home daycare to countless number of children. She assisted with lunch service at Grant Elementary and cleaned offices.
LaVerne enjoyed camping. She was a great cook and baker who was famous for her chocolate cake and cinnamon rolls.
LaVerne always loved visiting with neighbors and friends. She enjoyed playing card games and the occasional trip to the casino.
LaVerne is survived by her children, Terry (Darla) Munson of Wayne, Barb Munson (Fred Anderson) of Norfolk and Curt (Tanya) Munson of Elkhorn; three grandsons, Neil, Joel and Chase; two great-grandsons, Jaxon and Greyson; and her siblings, Duane (Shirley) Warneke of Tilden, Ron (Sharon) Warneke of Tilden, Richard Warneke of Lemon Grove, Calif., and JoAnn (Ray) Dorrough of North Port, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Sye; brothers LeRoy and Arland Warneke; sister Leona Edwards; and sister-in-law Linda (Burt) Warneke.
The funeral service will be recorded and can be viewed at a later time at the Home for Funerals website.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.