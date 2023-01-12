 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

LaVerne Mueller

NORFOLK — LaVerne R. Mueller, 79, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk. No services are planned for him at this time. Stonacek Funeral Chapel is in charge of the arrangements.

Tags

In other news

Larry Cleary

Larry Cleary

O’NEILL — Services for Larry D. Cleary, 81, O’Neill, will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in O’Neill. Burial will be in the O’Neill Cemetery.

Donald Bell

Donald Bell

U.S. Navy Capt. Donald D. Bell, M.D., a beloved vascular surgeon, devoted spouse, proud father and loving grandparent passed away peacefully at the age of 84 in Omaha on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.

Clayton Curtis

Clayton Curtis

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Clayton A. “Kay” Curtis, 91, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. Inurnment will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery. Military honors will be conducted by the Army National Guard Honor Guard, Veterans of For…

Dakota Jacobs

Dakota Jacobs

HARTINGTON — Dakota P. Jacobs, 23, Wynot, died unexpectedly Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, near Newcastle.

Marguerite Stage

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Eleanor Schipporeit

Eleanor Schipporeit

AINSWORTH — Services for Eleanor F. Schipporeit, 92, Ainsworth, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will be in the Lutheran cemetery in Ainsworth.

Kermit Benshoof

Kermit Benshoof

WAYNE — Memorial services for Kermit Benshoof, 86, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Wayne. The Rev. Jim Splitt will officiate. Inurnment will be at a later date.

Jeanette Thiele

Jeanette Thiele

CLEARWATER — Services for Jeanette A. Thiele, 87, Clearwater, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 12, at St. Theresa’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. The Rev. John Norman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Marguerite Stage

Marguerite Stage

LAUREL — Marguerite Stage, 93, Laurel, died Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Appeara