LaVerne Mueller

NORFOLK — LaVerne R. Mueller, 79, Norfolk, died Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk from COVID-19. No services are planned for him at this time.
1943-2023
LaVerne Roy Mueller was born July 14, 1943, in Norfolk to Rudolph and Verna (Hayes) Mueller. He attended Norfolk High School and joined the U.S. Navy.
On May 27, 1966, he married Linda Tibbs in Norfolk. They lived in Nebraska and Colorado throughout their marriage.
LaVerne held many jobs throughout his life, including years in fiberglass and in plumbing at the time of his death. He enjoyed many hours in his retirement playing disc golf, rolle bolle and video games.
Survivors include spouse Linda Mueller of Norfolk; sons Gary (Beth Mueller) and Glen (Jennifer Werts), both of Columbus; grandchildren Danielle (Joey Irwin) Mueller of Columbus, Kayla Werts of Fremont and Maddie (Libby Dunham) Mueller of Worcester, Mass.; great-grandchildren Logan and Carmen Mueller of Columbus and Landen Werts of Fremont; siblings Ron, Gary, Gene, Dick and Randy Mueller, Mardella Schaefer, Cheryl Long and Lynette Mueller; sisters-in-law Sharon Koehler and Roberta Kluender; and many extended family.
LaVerne was preceded in death by his parents; mother-in-law Joanne Crotty; and siblings Ray and Stan.
Condolences can be sent to 809 S. 13th Place, Norfolk, NE 68701.