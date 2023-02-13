FREMONT — Services for LaVerne “Mac” McKown, 79, Fremont, will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont. Burial will be in Ridge Cemetery.
Visitation will be 3-8 p.m. Wednesday with the family present from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Ludvigsen Mortuary Chapel in Fremont.
LaVerne McKown died Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the Methodist Hospital in Omaha.
1943-2023
Survivors include his spouse, Cindy of Fremont; his children, Sean McKown of Omaha and his daughter Ashlynne, Nate (Ashley) McKown and their daughters, River and Finley, Leslie (Nick) Fortin of Bennington and their children, Olivia and Tyler, and Megan (Gary) Ware of Louisville and their daughter, Milovat; a sister, Pam McKown of Alaska; a brother, Ken McKown of Norfolk; a brother-in-law, Alan Wiegard of Norfolk; stepsons Jeremy (Jamie) Gilfry of Winter Garden, Fla., and their children, Joey (Lanie), Jackson, Lillian and Lidia, and Jon (Dawn) Gilfry of Fremont and their daughters, Emerson and Addie; and faithful English cream Golden Retrievers, Barley and Halley.
Mac was preceded in death by his parents; grandson Alexander Fortin; brother Rollie; and sisters Patricia Frahm and Laine Wiegard.
A memorial fund will be established at a later date. The online guestbook can be found at www.Ludvigsenmortuary.com. To view the livestream please use https://boxcast.tv/view/mac-mckown-funeral-rxmbiln6h0vy03x2c0ao