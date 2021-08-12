LaVerne Herzinger

WISNER — Services for LaVerne (Mrs. Gerald) Herzinger, 83, rural Pender, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 14, at the United Methodist Church of Christ in Wisner. The Rev. Janelle Siffring will officiate. Burial will be in the Beemer Cemetery.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Friday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.
Herzinger died Tuesday, Aug. 10, 2021, at the Pender Community Hospital.
1937-2021
LaVerne Marie (Sindelar) Herzinger was born on Aug. 17, 1937, north of Howells, to Emil and Leona (Schlecht) Sindelar. She was baptized in the Catholic faith in Howells. LaVerne attended Cuming County Rural School Districts 16 and 31 and graduated from Beemer High School in 1956.
On Sept. 15, 1956, she was united in marriage to Gerald Herzinger at the Beemer United Methodist Church. The couple lived on a farm, where LaVerne raised chickens. After her children were older, she went to work at the Wisner Care Center, as a dietary aide and certified medication aide for a number of years. She later did home health care for several years.
For over 20 years, LaVerne helped with elections in Cuming County and later was inducted into the Nebraska Poll Worker Hall of Fame.
LaVerne was a longtime member of the Beemer United Methodist Church until its closing and then became a member of the Wisner United Methodist Church of Christ. She was a member of Beemer American Legion Auxiliary Post 159 and Wisner VFW Auxiliary Post 5767, where she had served as the guard. She enjoyed playing cards with Gerald and winning, as well as playing with the rest of her family.
LaVerne loved to bake and attend the grandchildren and great-grandchildren’s activities and sporting events. For a number of years, LaVerne took pictures of clouds and submitted them to the KTIV News Station.
Survivors include her spouse of almost 65 years, Gerald of Pender; daughter Cindy and Randy Plummer of Clarkson and family Dan and Melanie Plummer and family Alex Harris and Alyssa Bustillos and son Grayson and one on the way, Natalie, and Emma, Tim Plummer and fiancée Sandra Steffen and son McCoy; son Michael Herzinger of Wisner; son Daniel Herzinger of Wisner and family Crystal Murray and Michael Langham and family Jaydon, Tatum and Hadley, Brandi and Nick Crippen and son Rhiley; son Scott Herzinger of Beemer; sister VerNelle Schlecht of Scottsbluff; and sister-in-law Janice Sindelar of Beemer.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents, Emil and Leona Schlecht; parents-in-law Rudy and Helen Herzinger; sister Elvira Schneider; and a brother, Delaine Sindelar.