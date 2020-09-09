O’NEILL — Memorial services for LaVerne Haynes, 101, Grand Island, formerly of O’Neill, will be at a later date at the United Methodist Church in O’Neill. Inurnment will be in the Page Cemetery.
She died Friday, Sept. 4, 2020, at Azria Heath Nursing Home in Grand Island.
Memorials may be directed to the United Methodist Church in O’Neill or the American Red Cross.
Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill is in charge of arrangements.
1918-2020
LaVerne Esther Nissen was born on Oct. 24, 1918, near Osmond, to Peter and Alma (Fuelberth) Nissen. She grew up on a farm near Page and graduated from Page High School in 1936.
LaVerne married Laurence Haynes on Jan. 14, 1940, in Page. To this union, five children were born: Larry, Lynda, Lonna, Laurell and LeEllen. When Laurence entered the Army Air Corps in 1942, she followed him to his stations in Texas and California.
In 1948, they finally settled in O’Neill, where LaVerne dedicated her life to her family and community.
She was the ultimate volunteer for her children’s many activities and served others through church work, Meals on Wheels and Red Cross blood drives.
LaVerne was a member of O’Neill United Methodist Church.
LaVerne loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and many friends. The kitchen was the center of the home, and she always had fresh-baked cookies ready for anyone who dropped by to visit. In later years, she enjoyed many afternoons with needle and thread in hand at her church quilting circle.
LaVerne is survived by four children, Larry (Ginny) Haynes of Omaha, Lonna Bourn of Greenacres, Fla., Laurell Haynes of Greenacres, Fla., and LeEllen Haynes of Grand Island; nine grandchildren, Michael (Mary) Buss, Jonathan (Cathy) Buss, Matthew (Jane) Buss, Michaela Bourn, Kevin (Abbie) Bourn, Liza (Aaron) Simonson, Kristin (Brian) Manning, Katie (Josh) Buxton and James Haynes; 16 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
LaVerne was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Laurence in 2000; her daughter, Lynda Buss in 2020; and two sons-in-law, Marvin Buss and Kenneth Bourn.