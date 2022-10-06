HARTINGTON — Services for LaVerne M. Evans, 95, Hartington, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Hartington. The Rev. Amanda Talley will officiate. Burial will be in Hartington City Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Friday at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington and will continue on Saturday at the church an hour prior to services.
LaVerne Evans died on Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
1927-2022
LaVerne Katrina Marie was born on May 7, 1927, in Hartington to Andrew P. and Jennie (Jensen) Haahr. She grew up east of Hartington and attended Northwest Star Elementary Country School. LaVerne helped detassle corn and worked at the Hotel Coffee Shop prior to her marriage.
She married Merlin Charles Evans on Oct. 9, 1946, in Hartington. LaVerne provided child day care in her home for over 55 years. LaVerne loved cooking and raised a big garden of which she canned tomatoes, pickles and her other produce.
LaVerne grew up in the times where you saved everything, Tupperware, etc. LaVerne was involved with the church, did needle work and loved to travel, especially her trips to Colorado. LaVerne loved her grandchildren and going to their activities when she could. She always enjoyed the music concerts. LaVerne was a member of the Hartington VFW Auxiliary and was a volunteer at the Cedar County Voting Booths for many years.
LaVerne is survived by her three children, Randy (Cathy) Evans of Hartington, Mike Evans of Texas, Sharon (Kevin) Lammers of Hartington; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Jennie Haahr; spouse Merlin on March 21, 2017, at the age of 95 years; grandsons Mark Evans, Josh Arthur and Dave Arthur; three brothers, Wendell, Ted and Richard Haahr; and two sisters, Dorothy Curry and Shirley Haahr.
Pallbearers will be Alisha Gratzfeld, Eric Gratzfeld, Andy Evans, Adin Evans, Kari Olson, Chris Olson, Jara Goeden and Keith Goeden.