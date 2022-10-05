HARTINGTON — Services for Laverne M. Evans, 95, Hartington, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. Laverne Evans died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington.
CREIGHTON — Services for Linda Meikle, 74, Creighton, will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Revs. Jeremy Hans and David Mhagama will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
NORFOLK — Services for Isaac A. Reeves, 24, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 6, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Deacon Terry Price will officiate.
CROFTON — Services for Kevin A. Rehm, 65, Rancho Palos Verdes, Calif., will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
NIOBRARA — Memorial services for Hazella May, 94, Glen May, 87, and Mickey May, 73, all of Niobrara, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Niobrara Lutheran Church. Delores Ruzicka will officiate with private family burial in L’Eau Qui Court Cemetery in Niobrara.
NORFOLK — Services for Myrna E. Amen, 81, Norfolk, are pending at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Myrna Amen died Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022, at her residence in rural Norfolk.
LYNCH — Graveside services for Hylen Dahlberg, 81, Lynch, will be at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at Pleasant View Cemetery in Lynch. The Rev. Russ Grim will officiate.
WAHOO — Ronnie Joe (Slosser) Patz, 49, Lincoln, died Aug. 29, 2022. A graveside service will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 10, at Sunrise Cemetery in Wahoo.