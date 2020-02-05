WAUSA — Services for LaVerne Acklie, 97, Wausa, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa. She died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond.
In other news
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley A. Pospisil, 83, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Chris Asbury will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in the Stanton City Cemetery.
CONSTANCE — Services for Donald F. “Tom” Reifenrath, 92, Crofton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Constance. The Rev. Jim Keiter will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.
WAYNE — Memorial services for Richard “Dick” Pflanz, 87, Wayne, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Wayne. Burial with military rites will be at a later date at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Donald Gilsdorf, 88, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996 and American Legion Post 249.
STANTON — Services for Elizabeth Hoar, 86, Stanton, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in Stanton. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate with burial in the Evergreen Cemetery.
SPENCER — Services for Bernard “Bernie” Holmberg, 83, Spencer, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Spencer. The Rev. James Weeder will officiate with burial in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Spencer. Military honors will be provided by American Legion Po…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Robert L. “Bob” Nelson, 64, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Randy Rasmussen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date.
WAYNE — Services for Janet L. Anderson, 86, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home in Wayne. She died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Providence Medical Center in Wayne.
Donald R. “Don” Grant, 86, Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Norfolk, died Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 in Fort Collins.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.