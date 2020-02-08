LaVerne Acklie

LaVerne Acklie

WAUSA — Services for LaVerne Acklie, 97, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa at 1 p.m. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

She died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.

1922-2020

Vera “LaVerne” Acklie was born at home, in a house just north of the chicken ranch near Bloomfield, on Feb. 25, 1922, to Nels and Nellie (Lynn) Rosberg. She was baptized at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa on Oct. 15, 1923. When she was young, the family moved west of Wausa, where Carl Rosberg now lives. LaVerne attended Golgotha Lutheran Church where she was confirmed on June 6, 1937. She married Melvin Acklie on June 30, 1946, at Golgotha. They farmed, living in Lynch, Brunswick and Wausa. Five children were born to this union: Dale, Patricia, Ralph, Sharon and Melva.

In 1973, they built a house in Wausa, and Melvin continued with the Acklie Insurance Agency. She was very involved in the building of the house, including hanging drywall. LaVerne cleaned Dr. Tollefson’s office and house while Melvin worked in his insurance business. She had beautiful flowers with something blooming from spring to fall. LaVerne was a member of the Wausa Garden Club, the VFW and Golgotha Ladies Aid. When Melvin started to have health issues, she took up quilting. She made quilts for all her children and grandchildren all hand-quilted.

Their house was always filled with lots of love, family, food and laughter on all holidays and many times in between. After Melvin lost both legs to diabetes, they drove to Alaska, and Melvin gave talks to other amputees on how to live without their limbs. LaVerne was very dedicated to him until his death. In 2010, she sold her house and moved to the Countryside Villa for six years. She became ill and moved to the Osmond General Hospital, where she lived for four years until her death.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents Nels and Nellie Rosberg; father-in-law Acea Acklie; mother-in-law Esther Marsh; brother Spencer Rosberg and wife Gladys; brother Wayne Rosberg; sister Joyce West and husband Clayton; infant brother, Norris Rosberg; grandson Chris Winterringer; and grandson Don Boyce.

She is survived by her children, Dale (Leana) Acklie of Wausa, Pat (John) Roth of Wausa, Ralph (Mary) Acklie of Wausa, Sharon (Dan) Winterringer of Yankton and Melva (David) Peterson of St. Lawrence, S.D.; sister-in-law Doris Rosberg of Wausa; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and three on the way; many loving nieces and nephews; and numerous wonderful friends.

Tags

In other news

Clara Daniels

AINSWORTH — Services for Clara Mae Daniels, 91, of Ainsworth will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, at the Zion Lutheran Church in Ainsworth. Burial will follow in the Ainsworth Cemetery.

LeRoy Daniel

STANTON — Services for LeRoy G. Daniel, 80, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals.

Bernice Kulhanek

HOWELLS — Services for Bernice Kulhanek, 82, of Howells will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at St. John’s Nepomucene Catholic Church in Howells with the Rev. Stanley T. Schmit as celebrant. Burial will be in the St. John’s Nepomucene Cemetery.

Florence Wallach

CROFTON — Services for Florence Wallach of Crofton are pending with Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.

Jagger Nelson

O’NEILL — Services for Jagger Nelson, the 4-month-old son of Steve and Sunday (Kokes) Nelson of O’Neill, will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Biglin’s Mortuary in O’Neill. The Rev. Mike Durre will officiate. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Valley Cemetery, north of O’Neill.

Everett Schuetz

Everett Schuetz

NORFOLK — Services for Everett A. Schuetz, 89, of rural Stanton will 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Community Bible Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Arin Hess will officiate. Graveside service will follow at 1:30 p.m. at Bega Cemetery in rural Stanton.

LaVerne Acklie

LaVerne Acklie

WAUSA — Services for LaVerne Acklie, 97, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa at 1 p.m. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.

Roger Lang

O’NEILL — Services for Roger Lang, 83, of O’Neill will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, at First Presbyterian Church in O’Neill. Burial will follow in the O’Neill Cemetery with military rites provided by O’Neill American Legion Simonson Post 93.

Arlene Wohlman

HARTINGTON — Services for Arlene E. Wohlman, 89, of Hartington will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be in St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

 Jimmy Johns

-