WAUSA — Services for LaVerne Acklie, 97, of Wausa will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, Feb. 10, at Golgotha Lutheran Church in Wausa. The Rev. Jerome Leckband will officiate, with burial in Thabor Lutheran Cemetery in Wausa at 1 p.m. Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the church.
She died Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at Osmond General Hospital in Osmond. Brockhaus Funeral Home in Wausa is in charge of arrangements.
1922-2020
Vera “LaVerne” Acklie was born at home, in a house just north of the chicken ranch near Bloomfield, on Feb. 25, 1922, to Nels and Nellie (Lynn) Rosberg. She was baptized at Thabor Lutheran Church in Wausa on Oct. 15, 1923. When she was young, the family moved west of Wausa, where Carl Rosberg now lives. LaVerne attended Golgotha Lutheran Church where she was confirmed on June 6, 1937. She married Melvin Acklie on June 30, 1946, at Golgotha. They farmed, living in Lynch, Brunswick and Wausa. Five children were born to this union: Dale, Patricia, Ralph, Sharon and Melva.
In 1973, they built a house in Wausa, and Melvin continued with the Acklie Insurance Agency. She was very involved in the building of the house, including hanging drywall. LaVerne cleaned Dr. Tollefson’s office and house while Melvin worked in his insurance business. She had beautiful flowers with something blooming from spring to fall. LaVerne was a member of the Wausa Garden Club, the VFW and Golgotha Ladies Aid. When Melvin started to have health issues, she took up quilting. She made quilts for all her children and grandchildren all hand-quilted.
Their house was always filled with lots of love, family, food and laughter on all holidays and many times in between. After Melvin lost both legs to diabetes, they drove to Alaska, and Melvin gave talks to other amputees on how to live without their limbs. LaVerne was very dedicated to him until his death. In 2010, she sold her house and moved to the Countryside Villa for six years. She became ill and moved to the Osmond General Hospital, where she lived for four years until her death.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin; parents Nels and Nellie Rosberg; father-in-law Acea Acklie; mother-in-law Esther Marsh; brother Spencer Rosberg and wife Gladys; brother Wayne Rosberg; sister Joyce West and husband Clayton; infant brother, Norris Rosberg; grandson Chris Winterringer; and grandson Don Boyce.
She is survived by her children, Dale (Leana) Acklie of Wausa, Pat (John) Roth of Wausa, Ralph (Mary) Acklie of Wausa, Sharon (Dan) Winterringer of Yankton and Melva (David) Peterson of St. Lawrence, S.D.; sister-in-law Doris Rosberg of Wausa; 12 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren and three on the way; many loving nieces and nephews; and numerous wonderful friends.