LaVern Nissen

PETERSBURG — Services for LaVern W. Nissen, 96, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman and John Starman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery. Military rites will be conducted by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Current directed health measures will be followed at the visitation and funeral.
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.
1924-2020
LaVern William Nissen passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
LaVern was born April 14, 1924, to Willie and Mary (Salber) Nissen near Elgin. He attended rural schools in Antelope County and graduated from Elgin High School in 1942.
After graduation, LaVern worked in farming until being drafted into the U.S. Army on Sept. 28, 1944. LaVern had 16 weeks of basic training at Camp Walters in Mineral Falls, Texas. Following basic training, he was shipped to the Philippine Islands, where he saw combat in World War II. LaVern was later shipped to Yokohama, Japan, for police duty until being honorably discharged on Nov. 26, 1946.
LaVern was awarded the Asiatic Pacific Campaign Medal, Philippine Liberation Ribbon with Bronze Star, Good Conduct Medal, WW II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal. After his discharge, LaVern returned to Albion and started farming with his father and brother.
On May 27, 1952, he married Arlene Borer at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Albion. They made their home on a farm east of Albion in the Bradish area for 25 years, where their five children were born.
LaVern retired from farming in 1977 and moved into Albion, where LaVern worked for Taylor Oil Co until 1982. In 1982, LaVern and Arlene moved to Petersburg, where LaVern semi-retired and did seasonal farm work as needed and later was a volunteer at the senior center, delivering meals and serving on the senior center board.
LaVern was an active member of the Petersburg American Legion and St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. LaVern enjoyed spending time with his family, putting together jigsaw puzzles and watching sports of all kinds.
He is survived by his spouse of 68 years, Arlene of Petersburg; his children, Tim (friend Sue) of Polk City, Iowa, Dan (Connie) Nissen of Lincoln, Larry (Randi) Nissen of Milford, Marilu (Tim) Fichtner of Milford; daughter-in-law Marty Nissen of Garland; 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; a sister, Dorothy Belgum of Albion; a brother-in-law, Bill (Martie) Borer of Norfolk; a sister-in-law, Donna Borer of Grand Island; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, Ron Nissen; a granddaughter, Jayna Nissen; his parents; his siblings, Marjorie (Eugene) Von Bonn and Gerald (Marilyn) Nissen; his brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law: LeRoy Belgum, Mary (Warren) Ewing, Marjorie (Gradon) Whitten, Ray Borer, Norbert (Marilyn) Borer, Vernon (Eleanor) Borer and Jim Borer.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.levanderfuneralhome.com.