LaVern Nissen

PETERSBURG — Services for LaVern W. Nissen, 96, Petersburg, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Petersburg. The Rev. John Norman will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery with military rites by American Legion Post 334 of Petersburg, the Army Funeral Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Monday at the church with a 7 p.m. wake. Current directed health measures will be followed at the visitation and funeral.
He died Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at his home
Levander Funeral Home of Albion is in charge of the arrangements.