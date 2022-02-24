 Skip to main content
LaVern Mitchell

LaVern Mitchell

NELIGH — Services for LaVern Mitchell, 64, Oakdale, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. The Rev. Pat Nields will officiate. Inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church with an 8 p.m. prayer service.

LaVern Mitchell died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Lincoln.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

1957-2022

LaVern Francis Mitchell was born in Omaha on Feb. 24, 1957, to Francis and Rose Mary (Salber) Mitchell. He was raised on the farm beginning in Petersburg and moved to the Oakdale area farm in 1964 and had resided there since. He attended county School District 47, where he was known for his fast speed at track meets. LaVern graduated from Neligh High School with the class of 1975.

On July 29, 1978, he was married to Stacey (Schleusener) at Orchard. LaVern cherished his grandchildren, enjoyed fishing, hot rods, growing sweetcorn and watermelons. There was nothing that LaVern couldn’t fix: metal, wood, fabricating replacement parts or blowing things up. He made intoxicating wine and enjoyed sharing it with friends.

LaVern is survived by spouse Stacey of Oakdale; sons Allen Vraspir (Lisa) of Neligh, Joshua (Sarah) Mitchell of Oakdale and Jesse (Bonnie) Mitchell of Oakdale; a daughter, Tasha (Otis) Parker of New Caney, Texas; grandchildren Hannah Vraspir, Ariah Mitchell, Dacia Mitchell, Connor Mitchell, Ella Mitchell, Kathleen Parker and Lydia Parker; and a sister, LaVerna Doyle and family of Belle Plain, Kan.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Condolences may be directed to the family at www.beyersnidermemorialfh.com.







