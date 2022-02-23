 Skip to main content
LaVern Mitchell

NELIGH — Memorial services for LaVern Mitchell, 64, Neligh, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at St. Francis Assisi Catholic Church in Neligh. Inurnment will be in the Oakdale Cemetery.

Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Friday at the church with an 8 p.m. prayer service.

LaVern Mitchell died Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Lincoln.

Beyer Snider Memorial Funeral Home in Neligh is handling the arrangements.

Verna Honcik

NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Christ Lutheran Church. The Rev. James Carretto will officiate with burial in Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Bonita Freudenburg

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Bonita “Bonnie” Freudenburg, 79, of Norfolk will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 26, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with the Revs. Lee Weander and Eric Gradberg officiating. Burial will be in the Prospect Hill Cemetery in Norfolk.

Eric Witte

NORFOLK — Services for Eric F. Witte, 54, Norfolk, are pending at Home for Funerals in Norfolk. Eric Witte died Sunday, Feb. 20, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Verna Honcik

NORFOLK — Services for Verna Honcik, 90, Norfolk, are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. Verna Honcik died Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at Heritage of Bel-Air in Norfolk.

Andrew Mann

NORFOLK — Private memorial services for Andrew Kenneth Mann, 43, Norfolk, will be at the First United Methodist Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Neil Gately will officiate.

Sally Becker

NORFOLK — Visitation with family for Sally A. Becker, 85, of Norfolk will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 26, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., Norfolk. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Lynch.

Lamont Hangman

LAUREL — Services for Lamont R. Hangman, 72, Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at the United Lutheran Church in Laurel. The Rev. Matthew Quanbeck will officiate. Burial will be at the Lime Creek Cemetery in Maskell.

Rodney Boelter

CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Rodney Boelter, 78, of Orchard will be 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 25, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. Burial will be in Grimton Cemetery in rural Orchard.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

