STANTON — Memorial services for LaVern M. “Tillie” Lehman, 93, Stanton, will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton. Nancy K. Jacobs will officiate. Private inurnment with her spouse, Norman, will be at a later date at the Stanton I.O.O.F. Cemetery.
Visitation with family will begin an hour prior to the service at the church.
LaVern Lehman died Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Stanton Health Center.
Home for Funerals-Stanton is in charge of arrangements. The service will be live-streamed on the funeral home’s website.
Lavern Margaret was born on Aug. 10, 1928, in Stanton County to William and Margaret (Splittgerber) Roenfeldt, the eighth of 15 children. She attended District 13, District 35 and Stanton schools.
She married Norman S. Lehman on Sept. 24, 1950, at St. Luke’s Lutheran Church in Stanton, where they lived all their lives and raised five children.
LaVern was a stay-at-home mother and was known for always having the coffee pot on and delicious goodies to go with (especially those fried cinnamon rolls and long johns). There was always room at the kitchen table for all those that showed up.
She loved to embroider, bake and play cards, sometimes taking a lunch break and beginning another round. At Halloween, the kids would all flock to her house for her popcorn balls. Through the years, she babysat for many family members.
She and Norman entered the Stanton Health Center in 2014 after she fell and broke her hip, which never healed. Through it all, she was never one to complain.
Norman died in 2017.
While in the Center, she enjoyed playing bingo, getting her nails done (although the polish didn’t stay on very long), and Sit and Fit. She was a lifetime member of the Stanton VFW 3602 Auxiliary and St. Luke’s Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse Norman; grandson Scott Mandl; brothers and sister-in-law Emil, Fritz (Delores), Walt and Orville; sisters and brothers-in-law Marie (Wayne) Wendt, Mable (Alvin) Hartman, Hilda (Norman) Remm, Esther (Leonard) Sydow, Lois Jech, Henry Stuthman, and Dallas Anders; nephews Brian Severa, Leon Remm, Mike Sydow, Kevin Jech and Dean Wendt; and niece Donna Wendt.
LaVern is survived by her children, Jo Ellen (Joseph) Mandl, Linda (Robert) Wegener, Jeannette (Stanley) Hasenkamp, Dale (Linda Dietz) Lehman, and Karen (Dana) Andersen; grandchildren Amy Kleinschmit, Bobbi (Ted) Myers, Eric (Pam) Wegener, Erin (Leslie) Hasenkamp, Brynn Dietz, Jaime (Tyson) Bertrand, Andy (Angela) Andersen, Tanner (Natasha) Andersen and Morgan (Josh Gnat) Andersen; great-grandchildren Taylor, Cori, Madison, Amber, Adi, Jax, Lindsay, Rayah, Curtis, Kyle, Clint, Avery, Baker, Reese, Chelsea, Zoey and Talen; great-great-grandchildren Karmyn, Hayslee and Hayden; many nieces and nephews; brother Lawrence (Caroline) Roenfeldt; sisters Marcella “Sally” Stuthman, Dorothy Anders, Clara (Dennis) Severa; brother-in-law Keith Jech; and sisters-in-law Rita Roenfeldt, Janet Roenfeldt and Ruby (Robert) Schultz.
