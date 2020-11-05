STANTON — Services for LaVern Kuester, 91, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton. The Rev. Lee Weander of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk will officiate with burial in the Stanton Cemetery. Military rites will be by Stanton VFW Post 3602, American Legion Post 88 and members of U.S. Army Honor Guard.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton.
He died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
Shultz-Vogel-Johnson Mortuary of Stanton is in charge of the arrangements.
LaVern Elroy Kuester was born Dec. 23, 1928, at Pilger, the son of Walter and Ida (Renner) Kuester. He had six siblings: brothers Orvall and Dennis and sisters Volanda, Fern, Imogene and Lois. He attended Stanton County District 46 through the eighth grade and then joined his parents’ farming operation.
On Sept. 5, 1951, he was drafted into the U.S. Army and received an honorable discharge on Sept. 5, 1953.
On Jan. 18, 1953, LaVern married LaVonne “Bonnie” Froehlich at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The couple made their home and farmed south of Pilger. In October 2005, the couple moved to live in Stanton.
He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Stanton, a past member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church rural Wisner and served as past member of Stanton County District 46 board of education.
LaVern enjoyed card playing, square dancing and bowling.
Survivors include his three children, David Kuester and Lorraine Arnold of Littleton, Colo., Kevin and Julie Kuester of Pilger and Karla Carson of Kansas City, Mo.; four grandchildren, Ellie and Scott Burns, Michael and Alisha Kuester, Kaycee Carson and Kelsey Carson; two stepgrandchildren, Matt Arnold and Brian Arnold; and four great-grandchildren, Sophia Burns, Amelia, Hudson and Maizey Kuester. Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Vi Froehlich; brothers-in-law Weldon Marotz and Robert Wolverton; and many nieces and nephews.
Preceding him in death were his parents and his spouse, Bonnie, in February 2010.
Pallbearers for the services will be LaVern’s nephews: Terry Wittgow, Orvall Kuester Jr., Doug Kuester, Roger Kuester, Russell Kuester, Bill Watts, Chuck Folken, Arddie Marotz, Mike Marotz and Todd Marotz.
