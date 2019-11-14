LaVern Kauth

BLOOMFIELD — Services LaVern Kauth, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church.

He died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.

Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.

1926-2019

LaVern Edward Kauth, son of John and Christina (Krause) Kauth, was born on June 25, 1926, in Norris, S.D. He was baptized and confirmed in the Lutheran faith and was a proud member of First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield.

In 1944, at the age of 18, LaVern found himself joining the U.S. Army. While serving, he was stationed in Nuremburg, Germany, where he worked in the motor pool. It was also during this time that he served as a driver for General Eisenhauer and General Patton; because of this he was able to sit in on the Nuremburg Trials.

LaVern was discharged from the Army in in 1946 and followed his parents to Bloomfield, where they had recently moved to. Upon settling in Bloomfield, he started working for Ray Hansen driving truck. A short time later, he met his spouse, Lucille Helen Andreasen.

LaVern and Lucille were united in marriage on May 6, 1949. They were blessed with four children: Kathy, Debi, Doug and Melissa. Lucille passed away on April 12, 2018. At the time Lucille’s death, the couple had celebrated 70 years of marriage.

While LaVern tried his hand at various types of employment, his greatest love was farming and raising cattle and horses. While living on the farm, LaVern bred and raised Appaloosa horses. He also broke many horses to ride. His love for horses followed him through life and was passed on to his children and grandchildren.

But in 1968, he decided farming was not enough, and he started working as a road grader for Dolphin township. LaVern was said to be the best road grader around and his services were truly sought after by many.

LaVern knew that Lucille always wanted a new house, so in 1978 he bought a lot in Bloomfield and, in 1980, the family moved into their brand new house built by LaVern with the help of many. It was a short time later he quit farming all together, and he started driving truck for KK Appliance.

LaVern was known as the handy man around Bloomfield. He took classes and started repairing small appliances and opened LaVern’s Repair from his home. People came from everywhere to have Vern work on their things. He was also a craftsman of wood. His fondest woodworking projects involved using old lumber from the First Trinity Lutheran School when it was torn down. With this wood he made wooden crosses, many of which are still in First Trinity today. Others he sold and donated the money back to the church.

One of LaVern’s greatest joys in his life were his children and grandchildren. He loved to teach, and he taught them so many things. He loved spending time with friends but most of all he loved to make people laugh.

LaVern was reunited with his spouse in our heavenly kingdom on Nov. 12, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Center in Bloomfield.

LaVern was preceded in death by his spouse, Lucille; his parents, John and Christine; and siblings, Lena Huber, Amalia Weisz, Lydia Krause, Clara Eisenbraun, Earl Schmidt, Lenora Scheider, Henry Kauth, Edna Uecker, Walter Kauth and Matt Kauth.

Those remaining to cherish his memory include children: Kathy (Doug) Hallvin of Bloomfield, Debi (Rodger) Freeman of Bloomfield, Doug (Jeanne) Kauth of Yankton and Melissa (Larry) Erlenbusch of Aberdeen, S.D.; a sister-in law, Bessie Dowty; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, John (Jeanette) Andreasen. His grandchildren include Karri (Troy) Mohr and Nate; Lance and Nate Freeman-Frye; Jason (Jackie) Freeman, Tiernee and Ty; Aamy (Brent) Drotzmann, Wil, Chayse and Ellie; Linsey (Justin) Schardt, Riley and Graham; Jarrett (Rachel) Hallvin, Brooklyn and Cameron; Darci Kauth, Alice and Violet; Olivia (Dan) and Oliver Meyer, and Alex Bartlett and Andrew Bartlett. He also is survived many nieces and nephews.

