BLOOMFIELD — Services LaVern Kauth, 93, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. He died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Norma Kumm, 89, Bloomfield, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield. She died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Services for Shirley A. Maddock, 72, St. Joseph, Mo., were Tuesday at Copeland Baptist Church in St. Joseph. Inurnment will be at a later date at Vienna Cemetery in Vienna, Mo.
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Roger Titus, 80, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk. John Petersen will officiate with burial at a later date.
HARTINGTON — Services for Marilyn R. Rastede, 69, Yankton, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. She died Monday, Nov. 11, 2019, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
BLOOMFIELD — Services for Lorraine Buschkamp, 86, Bloomfield, will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Kizito Okhuoya will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
WEST POINT — Services for Dian Kahlo, 73, rural Howells, will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at the Minnick Funeral Home in West Point. Burial will be in the Mount Hope Cemetery.
Services for James Gifford “Jim” Bell, 93, Rapid City, S.D., formerly of the Pierce and Norfolk area, will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13, at First United Methodist Church in Rapid City. The Rev. Barry Whipkey will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce at 11 a.m. Fri…
NORFOLK — Memorial services for Hazel L. McNally, 88, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at the Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be at a later date in Grandview Cemetery in Long Pine.
Obituary policy
The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.
Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.
If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit.
Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.
People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.