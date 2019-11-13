BLOOMFIELD — Services LaVern Kauth, 93, Bloomfield, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 15, at First Trinity Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. The Rev. Jacob Bobby will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery. Military honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, U.S. Army Honor Guard and American Legion Riders. Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. He died Tuesday, November 12, 2019, at Good Samaritan Society in Bloomfield.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.