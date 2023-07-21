 Skip to main content
Lavern Heyer

Lavern Heyer

Lavern Esther (Lowry) Heyer died Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Arrowhead Hospital, in Glendale, Ariz.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.

1930-2023

Lavern was born on Nov. 30, 1930, in Norfolk to Richard Raymond Lowry and Esther Kropp Lowry Childs. She graduated from Norfolk High School in 1949.

During and after high school, Lavern worked at Gillette Dairy until her marriage to Clinton Heyer on March 15, 1953. Together they raised four children: Kirk, Kent, Andrea and Wade. Lavern was a loving and devoted, stay-at-home mother to her children from 1953 to 1968.

During this time, she also provided day care to the children of many young Pierce teachers. In August 1968, she began a 20 year career at Dale Electronics until retiring in October 1988.

Lavern will be remembered for her love of flowers and unwavering support of community and school activities. Her talent with flowers was put to use at Pierce’s first flower shop, Heyer Quality Flowers and Gifts. A lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and American Legion Women’s Auxiliary, she was also an active participant and supporter of numerous care and charitable groups.

After their children were grown, Lavern and Clint began enjoying their retirement years, splitting time between their home in Pierce and their winter home at Paradise Resort Park in Sun City, Ariz. After Clint’s passing, Lavern sold their Pierce home, moving permanently to their home in Sun City. This is where she remained until her passing.

Lavern is survived by her son, Kirk Heyer of Omaha; son Kent (Vicki) Heyer of Bothell, Wash.; daughter Andrea (Mike) Thornton of Lake Forest Park, Wash,; and son Wade Heyer of Shoreline, Wash. She is also survived by her granddaughters, Kayla (Gareth) Collier, Kendra (Brett) Steiner and Alexa Heyer-Thornton; as well as her sister in-law, Glee Bartak; and many nieces and nephews.

Lavern was preceded in death by her spouse, Clint; her parents and stepfather, Cecil Childs; and brother Kenneth Lowry.

Lavern was loved by many and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

