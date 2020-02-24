WISNER — Services for LaVern Heller, 79, Atkinson, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 25, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Wisner. Burial will be St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery southeast of Wisner.
Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Monday at Seger Funeral Home in Atkinson with a 7 p.m. prayer service and will continue from 11 a.m. Tuesday until service time at the church in Wisner.
He died Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, at his home in Atkinson.
Seger Funeral Home of Atkinson and Minnick Funeral Home of Wisner are coordinating arrangements.