LaVern Hass

LaVern Hass

WISNER — Services for LaVern Hass, 98, Wisner, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Wisner. The Rev. Jared Hartman will officiate. Burial with military honors will be in the St. Matthew’s Lutheran Cemetery in rural Wisner.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at Minnick Funeral Home in Wisner and will continue an hour prior to the service at the church.

LaVern Hass died Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at the Wisner Care Center.

LaVern Herman Harry Hass was born Oct. 25, 1924, south of Wisner, the oldest son of Otto and Lydia (Vollmer) Hass. He was baptized and confirmed at Zion Lutheran Church south of Wisner. LaVern attended Zion Lutheran Parochial School and graduated from Wisner High School in 1942.

LaVern served in the U.S. Navy from 1943 to 1946 as a carpenter with the Seabees Naval Construction Battalion, where he helped build bases in the Pacific Theater and was a member of the military marching band.

After being honorably discharged, he returned home and worked as a carpenter in Fremont, where he met his bride, Marjorie Burgenger, and they were united in marriage on Dec. 28, 1947, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Fremont.

The couple lived in Fremont for a short time and moved to Wisner after building a new home. In 1956, the family moved to a farm southwest of Wisner, where they lived until 2003, when they moved to West Point. After the death of Marjorie in 2016, he moved to the Shamrock Assisted Living in Wisner.

While living in Wisner, he was on the Wisner Volunteer Fire Department. After moving to the farm, LaVern farmed, had a dairy herd, which was sold in 1985, and ran Hass Repair with his son, where he spent many hours welding and repairing equipment for area farmers.

LaVern was a current member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, was a member of Wisner VFW Post 5767 and later West Point VFW Post 4912, and volunteered for the Cuming County Historical Society. He enjoyed fishing with his grandson, square dancing, camping, traveling attending Seabee reunions all over the U.S., and traveling to Washington, D.C., on one of the World War II Honor Flights.

Survivors include his children and their families, daughter Linda and Jack Myers of Middleville, Mich., and family Nick and Deb Pellegrini and children Gavin, Owen and twins Liam and Lucas; daughter Diane Mischnick of Lincoln and daughter Laura Mischnick; son Roger and Barb Hass of Wisner and family Christine and Anthony Kester and Brian and Lynsey Hass and son Otto; son-in-law Brian Schuett of Durham, N.C. Nieces and nephews also survive him.

LaVern was preceded in death by his parents, Otto and Lydia Hass; spouse Marjorie Hass; daughter Shirley Schuett; son-in-law William Mischnick; and brothers Ivan and Viola Hass and Marvin and Sue Hass.

LaVern Hass

