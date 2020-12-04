You have permission to edit this article.
LaVern Fullner

PIERCE — Private services for LaVern M. Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, will be Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Public visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and service.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

In other news

Patricia Johnson Roberts

Patricia Johnson Roberts

CARROLL — Services for Patricia Johnson Roberts, 97, North Platte, formerly of Carroll, will be at the United Methodist Church in Carroll. Burial will be in the Elmwood Cemetery in Carroll.

Dorothy Moore

Dorothy Moore

CLARKSON — Services for Dorothy Moore, 83, Clarkson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Ss. Cyril & Methodius Catholic Church in Clarkson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Ernest Johnson

Ernest Johnson

A celebration of his life for Ernest L. Johnson, 57, will be set for a later date.

Donald Miller

VERDIGRE — Memorial services for Donald Miller, 90, Verdigre, will be at a later date.

Melvern Horst

Melvern Horst

NORFOLK — Services for Melvern Horst, 89, Stanton, are pending with Home for Funerals in Norfolk. He died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Susan Gansebom

Susan Gansebom

WAYNE — Private graveside services for Susan Gansebom, 92, Carroll, will be at the Greenwood Cemetery in Wayne.

Eva Heckens

Eva Heckens

STANTON — Services for Eva D. Heckens, 77, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 7, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Bridget Gately will officiate. Burial will be in the Stanton Cemetery in rural Stanton.

Harriet Fry

Harriet Fry

BLOOMFIELD — Services for Harriet Fry, 84, Bloomfield, will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

