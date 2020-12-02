You have permission to edit this article.
LaVern Fullner

LaVern Fullner

PIERCE — Services for LaVern M. Fullner, 97, Kearney, formerly of Pierce, will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Bruce and Travis Henry will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Monday at the church. Masks are required for the visitation and service.

She died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at Mount Carmel Nursing Home in Kearney.

Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce is in charge of the arrangements.

Memorials are suggested to Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce.

LaVern Fullner 1923-2020

Born Sept. 14, 1923, in Pierce, LaVern M. Fullner was the daughter of Edwin and Mary (Carstens) Rohde. She attended School District 6 and Zion Lutheran School before graduating from Pierce High School in 1941.

She married Victor Fullner on Aug. 22, 1943, at Zion Lutheran Church in Pierce. To this union, two daughters were born, Beverly and Debra.

LaVern was a busy mother and spouse. She helped on the farm with raking hay, milking cows, raising chickens and had a large garden for canning.

LaVern baked the best pies and caramel rolls you could ever eat. She was a member of the friendly Golden Rods Club, a 4-H leader and was a member of Zion Lutheran Church and its ladies aid, holding offices for many years. She always helped on Fridays to get the bulletins ready for Sunday services and helped serve food for many bazaars and funeral dinners. The Lord gives and the Lord takes away, blessed be the name of the Lord.

Bev and Deb give thanks to God for giving them such a wonderful mother.

Survivors include two daughters, Beverly (Dick) Schumacher of Kearney and Debra (Fred) Gleason of McCook; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Victor; her parents, Edwin and Mary; a brother, Lloyd; and numerous brother and sister-in-laws.

Organist will be Dottie Ahlers. Music selections will be “What A Friend We Have In Jesus,” “On Eagle’s Wings” and “Amazing Grace.”

Casketbearers will be Kristi Hurley, Sara Schumacher, Dr. David Gleason, Kimberly Seiter, Gretchen Hild and Cheryl Draeger.

 Appeara