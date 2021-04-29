LaVera Roemhildt

NORFOLK — Private services for LaVera L. Roemhildt, 88, Norfolk, will be Saturday, May 1, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Paul Hirsch will officiate. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Public visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk.
She died Sunday, April 25, 2021, at her home in Norfolk.
1932-2020
The service will be live streamed on the St. Paul’s website at www.stpls.com. Click on the “Livestream Service” icon.
LaVera Luleen was the gift of God, born Sept. 4, 1932, to Arthur and Hortense Dallman in New Ulm, Minn. The Holy Spirit brought LaVera in his family of believers through holy baptism at St. Paul’s in New Ulm.
After receiving instruction in God’s Word, LaVera confessed her faith at her confirmation at Trinity Lutheran in Nicollet, Minn.
Our Lord united LaVera in marriage to Keith Goodrich on Sept. 11, 1950. They made their home on a farm near Pemberton, Minn., where they were blessed with three daughters: Sherry, Shirley and Shelley.
On June 27, 1960, the Lord called Keith home to heaven. LaVera was blessed with the Lord’s guidance as she married Elmer Roemhildt on Dec. 17, 1961. Elmer and LaVera lived on a farm near Cleveland, Minn., where they were blessed with two sons, Arthur and Louis.
On Nov. 14, 2008, the Lord called Elmer home to heaven.
LaVera earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in education in home economics at Mankato State College. She taught at the high school level at Henderson, Minn., while earning her master’s degree.
With her master’s degree, she was offered a position at Wayne State College in August 1968, where she taught as a professor of home economics and fashion merchandising. While teaching at Wayne State College, LaVera also earned her doctorate at Texas Women’s University in Denton, Texas, by conducting research in textiles.
LaVera moved to The Meadows on July 31, 2016. LaVera leaves hope in the certainty of eternal life in heaven and a blessed reunion there.
She is survived by her daughters, Sherry (Ronald) Kraemer of Norfolk, Shirley (Martin) Lesch of Omaha, Shelley (Addison) Goff of Ruston, La.; sons Arthur (Denise) Roemhildt of Omaha and Louis Roemhildt (Julie) of Hartsville, S.C.; 22 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her spouses; and two great-grandchildren.
LaVera’s family appreciates everyone’s prayers, support and kindness. We also give special thanks to our pastor at St. Paul’s, our church family, mom’s care family at The Meadows, Bel-Air and medical care here in the communities of Wayne and Norfolk along with her continued care at Faith Regional.
In lieu of flowers, memorials requested to the St. Paul’s radio broadcast. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.