Lavaughn Mallatt

LAUREL — Services for Lavaughn “L. J.” Mallatt, 95, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Revs. David Liewer and Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel VFW Post 4504 and Laurel American Legion Post 54.

Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.

Lavaughn Mallatt died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.

1927-2022

Lavaughn James was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Fordyce to Dale and Marie Juliana (Uhing) Mallatt. He grew up in Wynot and attended Parochial school at Holy Trinity Elementary from 1933-1935 before moving to Laurel on Feb. 12, 1938, at the age of 10. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1944.

L.J. enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps in 1944 and was discharged in 1946. L.J. was engaged in 1946 and then married Marian Bebee on Dec. 19, 1948, in Laurel. He attended Wayne State College in 1947 and then pursued further education at Valparaiso University in Indiana enrolling in the advanced radio program, completing the necessary course work in 1949. L.J. then returned to Laurel in 1950 and opened up his own radio and TV shop. He also worked as a surveyor with the Nebraska Civil Engineering group as part of the NE Department of Roads. L.J. worked as the Laurel City Administrator from 1952 until his retirement in 1990. He went on to serve as a consultant for the surrounding communities and states in the areas of streets, sewers and the maintenance and repair of municipal power plants.

L.J. was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served on its board. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting and baseball, but his favorite hobby was buying and restoring older aircraft along with piloting on his own. He was a member of the Laurel VFW and the Laurel American Legion groups.

L.J. is survived by his daughter, Claudia (Dennis) Dvorak; two grandchildren, Austin Dvorak and Alexis (Dawn) Nakamura; one great-grandchild, Talon Nakamura; a brother, William Mallatt; and two sisters, Shirley Kraemer and Saundra Bottger.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Marie Mallatt; spouse Marian on Aug. 24, 2012, at the age of 84; two brothers, Gerald (Phyllis) Mallatt and Patrick (Joan) Mallatt; sister-in-law Janet Mallatt; and brothers-in-law Alan Bebee and Melvin Bottger.

Mary Fuerhoff

Mary Fuerhoff

PIERCE — Services for Mary L. Fuerhoff, 72, Pierce, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Pierce. Mary Fuerhoff died at her residence in Pierce on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022.

Carolyn Schmit

Carolyn Schmit

OSMOND — Services for Carolyn Schmit, 80, of Osmond will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Osmond. The Rev. Stanley Schmit and Deacon Doug Tunink will officiate. Burial will be held at the St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Osmond.

Alice Carlow

Alice Carlow

LINDY — Services for Alice Carlow, 92, of Bloomfield will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Lindy. The Rev. Dani Jo Bierwagen will officiate with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.

Richard Richter

Richard Richter

NORFOLK — Services for Richard E. Richter, 94, Norfolk, are pending at the Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. Richard Ricther died on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Sandra Schumacher

Sandra Schumacher

HADAR — Services for Sandra A. “Sandy” Schumacher, 75, Hadar, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Terry Buol will officiate. Burial will be in the Osmond City Cemetery.

Marlene Koopmann

Marlene Koopmann

LINCOLN — Services for Marlene A. (Schutte) Koopmann, 88, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Dec. 9, at Mount Olive Evangelical Lutheran Church, 7979 Holdrege St., in Lincoln. Burial will be at 3 p.m. Friday in Calvary Cemetery-Shell Creek in Columbus.

Tyler Hasebroock

Tyler Hasebroock

STANTON — Services for Tyler B. Hasebroock, 18, Stanton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, at First Christian Church in Norfolk. Tim DeFor and Marshal Hardy will officiate. Burial will be at the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.

Caleb Jeppesen

Caleb Jeppesen

WAYNE — A visitation and celebration of life for Caleb J. Jeppesen, 38, Wayne, will be 2-7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Journey Christian Church in Wayne.

Craig Lambley

Craig Lambley

AINSWORTH — Memorial services for Craig W. Lambley, 63 of Akron, Colo., will be 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Inurnment will follow in the Grandview Cemetery at Long Pine.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph of the deceased published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

