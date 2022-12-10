LAUREL — Services for Lavaughn “L. J.” Mallatt, 95, of Laurel will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Revs. David Liewer and Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery with military rites by the Laurel VFW Post 4504 and Laurel American Legion Post 54.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the church with a 7 p.m. vigil service. Visitation will continue on Wednesday one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Lavaughn Mallatt died Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
1927-2022
Lavaughn James was born Sept. 25, 1927, in Fordyce to Dale and Marie Juliana (Uhing) Mallatt. He grew up in Wynot and attended Parochial school at Holy Trinity Elementary from 1933-1935 before moving to Laurel on Feb. 12, 1938, at the age of 10. He graduated from Laurel High School in 1944.
L.J. enlisted in the U.S. Navy Air Corps in 1944 and was discharged in 1946. L.J. was engaged in 1946 and then married Marian Bebee on Dec. 19, 1948, in Laurel. He attended Wayne State College in 1947 and then pursued further education at Valparaiso University in Indiana enrolling in the advanced radio program, completing the necessary course work in 1949. L.J. then returned to Laurel in 1950 and opened up his own radio and TV shop. He also worked as a surveyor with the Nebraska Civil Engineering group as part of the NE Department of Roads. L.J. worked as the Laurel City Administrator from 1952 until his retirement in 1990. He went on to serve as a consultant for the surrounding communities and states in the areas of streets, sewers and the maintenance and repair of municipal power plants.
L.J. was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church and served on its board. He enjoyed bowling, golfing, fishing, hunting and baseball, but his favorite hobby was buying and restoring older aircraft along with piloting on his own. He was a member of the Laurel VFW and the Laurel American Legion groups.
L.J. is survived by his daughter, Claudia (Dennis) Dvorak; two grandchildren, Austin Dvorak and Alexis (Dawn) Nakamura; one great-grandchild, Talon Nakamura; a brother, William Mallatt; and two sisters, Shirley Kraemer and Saundra Bottger.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Marie Mallatt; spouse Marian on Aug. 24, 2012, at the age of 84; two brothers, Gerald (Phyllis) Mallatt and Patrick (Joan) Mallatt; sister-in-law Janet Mallatt; and brothers-in-law Alan Bebee and Melvin Bottger.