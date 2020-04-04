LaVaughn Boldt

NORFOLK — LaVaughn A. Boldt, 87, Norfolk, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Memorial services will be set for a future date. Military rites will be conducted by the Stanton VFW Honor Guard and the inurnment will be in the Stanton City Cemetery in Stanton.
———
LaVaughn was born on April 18, 1932, on the family farm near Stanton, the son of August and Ella (Villnow) Boldt. He attended Stanton County School District 5 prior to attending St. John’s Lutheran School in Stanton. He graduated from Stanton High School in May 1952.
LaVaughn was active in 4-H in the dairy division. In high school, LaVaughn was active in band and vocational agriculture. In April 1950, he was awarded FFA Nebraska State Farmer Degree. In October of the same year, LaVaughn earned his private pilot’s license (SEL). In October 1951, LaVaughn was awarded the FFA American Farmer Degree.
On Nov. 19, 1952, LaVaughn was drafted into the U.S. Army. In November 1953, he was commissioned 2nd Lieutenant Medical Service Corps. He served at Station Hospital in Camp Carson, Colo., before being stationed in Fontainebleau, France, at the Medical Supply Deport from 1954 to 1955.
He earned his honorable separation on Dec. 5, 1955. From 1956 to 1986, LaVaughn served in the reserves. He retired as a Colonel, Hospital Executive Officer, USAR-MSC.
LaVaughn attended the University of Nebraska-Lincoln from 1956 to 1959, where he earned his bachelor of science in business administration degree, studying accounting, insurance and law. He continued his education, earning his master’s degree in hospital administration from Washington University in St. Louis, Mo., in June 1961.
On June 1, 1958, LaVaughn married Arlyce Horn of Tilden at the University of Nebraska Lutheran Chapel in Lincoln. They made their home in Lincoln while LaVaughn finished his undergraduate degree. Then they moved to Brentwood, Mo., and on to Kansas City, Mo.
He began his career in hospital administration as the assistant executive director of Springfield City Hospital in Springfield, Ohio. He then served as the associate administrator from 1963 to 1970 at Hamot Hospital in Erie, Pa.
LaVaughn became the chief operating officer at Research Medical Center in Kansas City, Mo., in 1970. He resigned from that position in 1975, after attaining a fellow-certification from the American College of Hospital Administrators in 1974.
While living in Overland Park, Kan., from 1970, LaVaughn and Arlyce raised three capable and successful children: Sherry, Kevin and Brian.
To establish “roots” for raising their family in Overland Park, Kan., LaVaughn accepted an opportunity and changed careers. He left hospital administration and, in 1975, began his new career as a district representative (DR), financial planning for fraternal benefits for Aid Association for Lutherans (AAL) in Overland Park, Johnson County, Kan. He served members attending 10 Lutheran churches in that area. He was the advisor to five AAL branches (groups of members) carrying out fraternal benefits and benevolences. All branches maintained their “Gold-Silver” ratings during his 13 years of service.
In May 1998, LaVaughn and Arlyce retired “back home” to Norfolk. They were members of Northern Heights Baptist Church prior to their membership at Heartland Baptist Church.
LaVaughn enjoyed participating with Promise Keepers and doing Management Training.
LaVaughn is survived by his children: daughter Sherry and her spouse; Scott Ehle of Vancouver, Wash., son Kevin and his spouse; Mine Boldt of Sandpoint, Idaho, and son Brian Boldt and his spouse; David Salcido of Concord, Calif. Also surviving are grandchildren, Braxton Ehle and his spouse, Danielle of Seattle, Wash., and Jordan Ehle, of Chicago; and his great-granddaughters, Hazel and Louise Ehle of Seattle; his brother, Robert and his spouse, Karen Boldt of Norfolk.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved spouse; two brothers in infancy; his brother, Delwyn and his spouse; Patricia Boldt of Upland and his brother, Marlen and his spouse, Brenda Boldt of Stanton.
Memorials may be directed to Heartland Baptist Church or donor’s choice. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.homeforfuneralsinc.com.