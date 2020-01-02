WEST POINT — Services for LaVanda Schuetze, 99, West Point, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. The Rev. Steve Emanuel will officiate with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery.
Visitation will be 1-4 p.m. Sunday with a Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers rosary at 1:30 p.m. and a 4 p.m. vigil, all at the church.
She died Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2020, at St. Joseph’s Hillside Villa in West Point.
Arrangements are under the direction of Stokely Funeral Home.
1920-2020
LaVanda Leona Schuetze was born on Nov. 2, 1920, to Herman and Minnie (Kind) Hasenkamp in West Point. She grew up on the family farm north of West Point and attended country school. After completing school, LaVanda moved into town and worked at Hested’s 5 and Dime Store.
On Feb. 10, 1949, she married Leonard Schuetze at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in West Point. LaVanda helped with Schuetze Transportation while raising her family.
LaVanda was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, its guild, Catholic Daughters and Christian Mothers. She helped with and was eventually in charge of the funeral luncheons at St. Mary’s from the 1980s to mid-2000s.
LaVanda could be found tending to her flower and vegetable gardens or enjoying the outdoors. Her Catholic faith was instrumental throughout her life.
Survivors include her sons, David (Evonne), Gary (Lisa), Jan (Mary) and Glen (Beth) Schuetze, all of West Point; her grandchildren, Michael (Sierra) Schuetze, Matthew Schuetze, Jennifer (Taylor) Beaudin, Mark Schuetze, Jeff Schuetze, Ashley (Rob) Stargel and Kelsey (Kellen Heideman) Schuetze; and her great-grandchildren, Mitchell, Abigail and Elliott Beaudin, James Dean and Jayce Schuetze and Tate and Blair Stargel.
LaVanda was preceded in death by her parents; her spouse, Leonard; her grandson, James Schuetze; and her brothers and sisters.
A lunch at the Nielsen Center will follow the burial. A memorial has been established.