LaVaine Benson

NORFOLK — Services for LaVaine H. Benson, 82, Norfolk, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev Mike Moreno will officiate. Burial will be in Crown Hill Cemetery in rural Madison.

Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk.

1937-2019

LaVaine H. Benson went to her heavenly home with loved ones at her side on Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.

Born Aug. 5, 1937, in rural Madison County, LaVaine was the daughter of Lawrence and Helen (Bartak) Rakowsky. She was baptized on Sept. 1, 1937, and confirmed April 2, 1950, both at St. John Lutheran Church Green Garden in rural Madison.

She attended grade school at St. John’s Lutheran Green Garden in Madison and graduated from Madison High School in 1954. She later graduated from Northeast Community College in 1990.

LaVaine enjoyed going on bus tours and to casinos with her friends, refinishing wood furniture, canning and watching sporting events, especially Cornhusker volleyball and football.

She also enjoyed camping and boating. She, former spouse, Garry, and another couple even boated down the Missouri River from Ponca State Park to St. Joseph, Mo.

LaVaine was the president of Christ Lutheran’s Altar Guild and also enjoyed singing in the church choir.

She worked 40 years at Vocational Rehabilitation Services of Nebraska until she retired in 2009. She treasured spending time and taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

LaVaine was a loving, outgoing and special lady who made friends and much conversation with whomever she met and will be greatly missed by her close family and friends.

She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk.

Survivors include her children, Gina O’Gorman of Norfolk, Joel (Alice) Benson of Orleans and Jane (Bruce) Mertens of Janesville, Minn.; her grandchildren, Alicia (Joshua) Karash, Jed Benson, Justin O’Gorman, Tyler O’Gorman, Joshua Mertens, Brittany (Tyler) Simpson and Brianna (Spencor) Luze; her great-grandchildren, Corey, Casey and Elmer, Brooklyn, Abree, Jackson, Charlee, Henry, Elliott, Ezra and Calvin; and a brother, Darwin Rakowsky of Ogallala.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Helen Rakowsky; a brother, Elwood Rakowsky; an infant sister and a sister-in-law, Eunice Rakowsky.

Music will be provided by organist Starla Landkamer and soloist Justin Tayon singing “Lord’s Prayer” and soloist Lisa Moreno singing “How Great Thou Art.” The congregation will sing “Silent Night.” Casketbearers will be Alicia Karash, Jed Benson, Joshua Mertens, Brittany Simpson, Brianna Luze, Joshua Karash, Tyler Simpson and Spencor Luze.

Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.

