Laurine Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 6 p.m. rosary.

She died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Holmes Lake Care Center in Lincoln.

Maurice Ketter

HARTINGTON — Services for Maurice H. Ketter, 84, Wynot, are pending at Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington. He died Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Marilyn Leffers

NORFOLK — Services for Marilyn L. “Mary” Leffers, 90, Norfolk, will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Revs. Ray S. Wilke and Chris Asbury will officiating. Burial will be in Fairview Cemetery in rural Creston.

Keith Wortman

CREIGHTON —  Services for Keith Wortman, 74, Creighton, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at St. Ludger Catholic Church in Creighton. The Rev. Jeremy Hans will officiate with burial in the parish cemetery.

Sharon Welsh

ATKINSON — Services for Sharon L. Welsh, 79, Atkinson, will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Atkinson. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Eldon Meyer

NORFOLK — Services for Eldon H. Meyer, 87, Norfolk, will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, at Christ Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. David Goehmann will officiate. Burial will be in New Lutheran Cemetery in Norfolk. Military rites will be conducted by the American Legion Post 16, VFW 16…

Carolyn Steckelberg

NORFOLK — Services for Carolyn K. (Muller) Steckelberg, 79, Ogallala, will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 26, at Home for Funerals Chapel, 708 Georgia Ave., in Norfolk. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.

Harrietta Nicholson

Services for Harrietta M. Nicholson, 96, Rock Port, Mo., will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 23, at Davis Funeral Home in Tarkio, Mo. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. Wednesday at Spring Valley Cemetery in Moorhead, Iowa.

Luis Montes

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Luis Montes, 73, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Gregory Carl will officiate. Private inurnment will be at a later date.

Obituary policy

The Daily News publishes death notices and obituaries on a daily basis for Norfolkans, area residents and former residents.

Death notices, which include information about when and where a person died, funeral services, burial and visitation for the deceased and memorial information, are published free of charge.

If families of the deceased desire to have an obituary printed, there is a fee charged for doing so. Because of that, families of the deceased can decide what information they want included in the obituary, as well as if they desire to have a photograph published along with it. The Daily News reserves the right to edit. 

Norfolk and area funeral homes have detailed information about placing an obituary in the Daily News. If individuals want to submit obituary information themselves, it can be emailed to funerals@norfolkdailynews.com or faxed to (402) 644-2080.

People needing additional information about death notices and obituaries can call the Daily News at 371-1020 or (877) 371-1020 and ask for the newsroom.

