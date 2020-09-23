Laurine Miller

NORFOLK — Services for Laurine F. Miller, 98, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Scott Schilmoeller will officiate. Burial will be in Hillcrest Memorial Park Cemetery in Norfolk.
Visitation will be 4-6 p.m. Sunday at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk with a 6 p.m. rosary.
She died Thursday, Sept. 17, 2020, at the Holmes Lake Care Center in Lincoln.
———
Laurine was born May 25, 1922, in Antelope County to Dan and Jennie (Lampman) Wiehn. She attended grade school at St. Boniface in Elgin.
On Nov. 8, 1944, she married Edwin E. Miller of Pierce at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Pierce. In 1947, she moved to Norfolk with her spouse. She did baby sitting at her home for 15 years and then worked at the Villa Inn for 15 years.
She was a member of the Sacred Heart Parish in Norfolk, American Legion Auxiliary and the VFW Auxiliary of Norfolk. She belonged to Catholic Daughters and the altar society.
She is survived by children Lois (Jimmie) Black of Mexia, Texas, Lyle and Peggy Miller of Lincoln, JoAnn (Mark) Williams of Houston, Texas, Galen Miller of Lincoln, Leisa Miller of Lincoln; grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother Daniel Wiehn of Carroll, Iowa.
She was preceded in death by parents Dan and Jennie; spouse Edwin Miller, who died in 1989; and brothers Lawrence, Leonard, John and Henry.
