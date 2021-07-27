CREIGHTON — Memorial services for Laurine Bartling, 98, Lincoln, formerly of Creighton, will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Creighton. The Rev. Bev Hieb will officiate with burial in Greenwood Cemetery in Creighton.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
1922-2021
She died Friday, May 28, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 98 years, 10 months.
Laurine Bartling was born to Ray and Myrtle (Alton) Stokes on July 29, 1922, on a farm southwest of Creighton. At an early age, she moved with her family into rural School District 22, which she attended through eighth grade. She graduated from Creighton High School in 1939.
Laurine graduated from Wayne State College and taught for 40-plus years in rural schools in Knox and Antelope counties and the Creighton Community School.
Laurine was baptized by the Rev. William E. Wilson in the Creighton Methodist Church on Easter Sunday, March 27, 1932. She was united in marriage to Vernon E. Bartling on Oct. 4, 1947, in Vermillion, S.D. They spent their entire married life in Creighton. Vernon passed away on Dec. 29, 1976.
Laurine was a very gentle, soft spoken and dedicated teacher and mother. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, and especially enjoyed newspapers and crossword puzzles. She was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary 1151, American Legion Auxiliary, National Education Association, Nebraska State Education Association and the United Methodist Church.
Laurine is survived by her three children, Mary Schuett of Lincoln, Bill (Vicki) Bartling of Lincoln and Tammy (Steve) Halvorsen of Hickman; four grandchildren, Aaron (Kayla) Bartling of Hickman, Jacob (Chelsea) Bartling of Denver, Colo., Tyler (Katrina) Halvorsen of Gretna and Haley (Chris) Elgert of Hickman; four great-grandchildren, Dallas, Witten and Lux Halvorsen of Gretna and Bentley Miller of Hickman; sister-in-law Marjorie Stokes; and many nieces, nephews, former students and friends.
Laurine was preceded in death by her spouse, Vernon; her parents; brothers Gordon, Lee, Dale and Bill Stokes; sisters Marjorie Way, Ruth Klippel and Lois Johnson; sisters-in-law Jean Stokes and Thelma Stokes; and brothers-in-law Don Way, Joe Klippel and Don Johnson.
As long as she lived, Laurine never lost interest in the education of children.