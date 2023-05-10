Laurence Falk

HOSKINS — Laurence L. Falk, 92, Nebraska City, died at his home on Thursday, April 27, 2023.
Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 13, at the Hoskins EUB Cemetery in Hoskins. Gude Mortuary of Nebraska City is in charge of the arrangements.
1930-2023
He was born on May 11, 1930, in Hoskins, the son of Henry Charles and Anna Louise (Ulrich) Falk. He grew up on a farm near Hoskins and attended country School District 3. He later attended and graduated from Hoskins High School with the class of 1948.
Laurence entered the U.S. Air Force on Feb. 16, 1949, and served his country during the Korean War. He was discharged on Feb. 15, 1953.
He was united in marriage to Carol J. Thompson in Wichita Falls, Texas, on June 9, 1951, while serving in the Air Force. After their marriage, they lived in various places while Laurence was earning his various degrees.
After Laurence’s seminary graduation, they moved to Milford, where he was assigned as pastor and camp director of the Evangelical United Brethren Church. During this time, he completed work on his Ph.D. at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Laurence later accepted a position in the sociology/social work department at Concordia College in Moorhead, Minn., and remained at Concordia until his retirement in 1994. The couple later moved to Nebraska City, where they were active in numerous community activities.
Laurence was a member of the Blue Bird Association of Nebraska, the Otoe County Historical Society and the River Country Nature Center. He took great pride tending to the blue bird nests on the Arbor Day Properties and was responsible for the hatching of over 15,000 blue bird chicks.
He is survived by nieces and nephews: Susan Lossing (Guy) of Lincoln, Judy Christiansen (Phil) of Bellevue, Roger Walker (Bonnie) of Hoskins, James Falk (Diane) of West Point, Nancy Roberts (Roger) of Central Point, Ore., Joyce Falk of Stanton and Steve Falk (Sue) of Hoskins, and other family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his spouse, Carol on Jan. 13, 2009; brothers Ruben and Harold Falk; a sister, LaVerne Walker; as well as his parents.
