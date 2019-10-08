Lauren Johnson

LAUREL — Services for Lauren D. Johnson, 100, Laurel, will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at the United Presbyterian Church in Laurel. The Revs. Jim and Kathleen Splitt will officiate. Burial will be at the Laurel Cemetery in Laurel with military honors by the Laurel Veterans Post 4504 and 54 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. Thursday at the church. Visitation will continue on Friday an hour prior to services.
He died Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
Wintz Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
1919-2019
Lauren Delmar “Shorty” Johnson was born on March 7, 1919, in Laurel to Orville and Nellie (Carlson) Johnson. He grew up on a farm south of Laurel and worked in California for a while at a creamery until he was drafted into the U.S. Army on Aug. 10, 1942.
Lauren had extensive training and was part of the World War II invasion on Omaha Beach. He also fought in the Battle of the Bulge. He was a member of the 30th Infantry Division. Lauren received the Purple Heart for being wounded by a sniper on April 27, 1945.
After the war, Lauren married LaVerne Johanna Thomsen on Jan. 16, 1949, in Allen. He farmed near Laurel until he retired in 1964. Lauren continued to stay busy by mowing the farm place and doing odd jobs.
Lauren was a member of the United Presbyterian Church and a life member of the Laurel Veterans Post 4504 and 54. He enjoyed playing pool at the Senior Center and competing in pool tournaments in surrounding towns. He liked playing cards, as well. In his younger years, he hunted, trapped and fished.
Lauren is survived by his two sons, Lowell Johnson of Belden, Lenard “Skinner” Johnson of Laurel; two grandsons, Todd (Jill) Johnson of Correctionville, Iowa, and Andy (Sara) Johnson of North Platte; and five great-grandchildren, Colten, Landon, Lauren, Abigail and Kenneth Johnson.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his spouse, LaVerne on Dec. 8, 2012, at the age of 84 years; a brother, Floyd Johnson; a daughter-in-law, Suzette Johnson; a sister-in-law, Gert Johnson; his brothers-in-law, Gene Thomsen and Wilbur Thomsen; and his parents-in-law, John and Frieda Thomsen.
Pallbearers will be Rich Brandow, Wayne Johnson, Kyle Brasch, Greg Kvols, Randy Rasmussen and Pat Anderstal.
Honorary pallbearers will be the card club: Gary Lut, Carol Lipp, Jimmy Thompson and Verneal Gade and the pool club members.