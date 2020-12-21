NORFOLK — Private family services for LauraNel Carlisle, 99, of Norfolk will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, at Brockhaus-Howser-Funeral Home in Norfolk. The Rev. Karen Juzenas will officiate with burial in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
Military honors will be provided by United States Navy Honor Guard and American Legion Riders.
She died Saturday, December 19, 2020, at Stanton Health Center in Stanton.
1921-2020
LauraNel Bowen Carlisle was born May 30, 1921, in Pierce at the Riley Ranch to Margaret Riley Bowen and Elvon Bowen. She graduated from Pierce High School in 1939. In May 1943, LauraNel graduated from St. Luke’s Hospital Nursing School in Denver, Colo. On Oct. 18, 1943, she was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy Corps. On Dec. 15, 1943, LauraNel reported for service and was stationed at the United States Naval Hospital on Mar Island, Calif. She served six months for triage at the Marine Depot and Fleet Hospital in Samar, Philippines. She was honorably discharged in 1946.
On April 19, 1950, LauraNel married Robert Carlisle in Pierce. They made their home in Norfolk. LauraNel worked 16 years for Dr. Farner and Salter and 22 years as a county school nurse.
LauraNel was a member of First Congregational Church, past president of Our Lady of Lourdes Auxiliary and a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She also belonged to the American Legion, was a lifetime member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and a charter member of the Elkhorn Valley Museum.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Robert; and nephew Jim.
Memorials may be directed to Northeast Community College School of Nursing or Elkhorn Valley Museum.
Condolences will reach the Carlisle family at 500 N. Boxelder St., Norfolk, NE 68701.