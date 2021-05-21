Laura Straight

WAYNE — Services for Laura L. Straight, 60, Wayne, are pending at Hasemann Funeral Home of Wayne.
She died Thursday, May 20, 2021.
PIERCE — Services for Imarri A. Synovec, 10, Norfolk, will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, May 22, at the United Church of Christ in Pierce. The Rev. Gordon Braun will officiate. Burial will be in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
NORFOLK — Services for Shirley E. Peters, 68, Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk. The Rev. Cara Jensen will officiate. Private burial will be at a later date in Prospect View Cemetery in Pierce.
OSMOND — Services for Earl J. Bahr, 74, Osmond, are pending at Stonacek Memorial Chapel in Osmond. He died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Osmond General Hospital.
BRUNSWICK — Services for Gaye E. Mullins, 73, Plainview, will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 25, at Brunswick Congregational Church in Brunswick. Bob Moore will officiate. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery in rural Plainview.
SPRINGVIEW — Memorial graveside services for Joan S. Kennedy, 87, Bassett, formerly of Springview, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Mount Hope Cemetery in Springview.
SPENCER — Services for James Kocian, 67, Spencer, are pending at Brockhaus Funeral Home in Spencer. He died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.
NORFOLK — Private services for Layne Isaac Marksmeier, infant son of Corbin and Courtney (Sommerfeld) Marksmeier of Norfolk, were Wednesday, May 19, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk. The Rev. Lee Weander officiated.
