Laura Johnson

Services for Laura E. Johnson, formerly of Norfolk, will be at 2 p.m. Friday, March 11, at the Desert Palms Presbyterian Church in Sun City West, Ariz.
1928-2022
Laura Elizabeth Johnson nee Hanna was born Sept. 11, 1928, in Glendale, Calif., the daughter of Howard Samuel Hanna and Margaret Rose (Carnes) Hanna. She passed away peacefully in her sleep after a short illness at Banner Del Webb Medical Center in Sun City West on March 3, 2022. She is at last again with her loving spouse, Harvey, who passed away March 12, 2013.
Laura grew up in South Pasadena, Calif., and graduated from South Pasadena High School in 1946. She was the only child of Howard and Margaret. She attended UCLA and was in the Delta Delta Delta sorority during her time there. Laura lived by and was friends with Shirley Temple as a young girl and was a teenager during World War II. She was saddened that her family’s Japanese workers were interned at a camp in the Midwest during the war.
Laura met Harvey Johnson in California after he returned from World War II, finished college and was in between jobs. They were married at the Methodist Church in Columbia, S.C., on Aug. 24, 1951. After their marriage, Harvey began a 13-year career with Lock Joint Pipe Company and Laura “settled in” as a housewife. They moved 17 times in 16 years, at times living in South Carolina, Venezuela, Michigan, Canada, Oklahoma and Colorado before building a home in Norfolk in 1967. They had four sons, Richard (Sherry), Robert (Hope), Kenneth (Connie) and Donald (Maria); nine grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Laura was an active member in each Presbyterian Church they joined and always served with a loving heart. She served in many positions including prayer teams, Presbyterian Women, Stephen Ministry and for several years delivered Meals on Wheels. She always arrived early and ready to do what was needed. She touched many people during her life and was fun, loving and gracious. She was a devoted spouse and mother, an avid golfer, loved playing bridge and enjoyed her time with family and friends.
In 1993, Laura and Harvey began a gradual move to Sun City West and became full time Arizona residents in 2002. She loved Sun City West and was a member in the Desert Palms Presbyterian Church. Laura was residing at Grandview Terrace at the time of her death.
Laura was preceded in death by her spouse, Harvey; her parents; a half-brother and two half-sisters. She is survived by her four sons and their spouses, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family requests that memorials be sent to Desert Palms Presbyterian Church, the Parkinson’s Foundation or to a charity of your choice.