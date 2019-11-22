Laura Hargens

NORFOLK — Memorial services for Laura A. Hargens, 97, will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Norfolk. A remembrance service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 3, at Westlawn-Hillcrest Funeral Home in Omaha.

1922-2019

Laura Augusta (Battershell) Hargens was born July 2, 1922, at Paxton, to Earl V. and Elsie E. (Wagner) Battershell. She graduated from Lodgepole High School in 1940. She and a friend found work as waitresses in Sidney. That is how she met her future spouse who worked on the railroad.

On Dec. 3, 1941, she married Harold Hargens in Chappel at St. Mary’s Catholic Church. After the ceremony and reception, they boarded the train for Omaha. Their ultimate destination was Niagara Falls, N.Y.

On Dec. 7, 1941, war broke out and their trip was cut short. Laura and Harold had to return to Lodgepole. Laura said goodbye to her spouse as he was inducted into the Army and sent to England in March of 1942.

In 1945, Laura and Harold moved to Spencer to a farm 3 miles east of Spencer. When Harold became a rural mail carrier, their family moved from the farm into Spencer.

For about 10 years, Laura owned and worked at Laura’s Bar. She also worked part time for the attorney, John Murray.

Laura was a member of St. Mary’s Church and altar society. Laura and Harold raised seven children: Carolyn, Barbara, Paul, Henry John, Stephanie, Emily and Christine.

In 1966, the Hargens family moved to Norfolk. Laura worked as assistant to the director of the Norfolk Regional Center until her retirement. She and Harold then spent a number of winters in Arizona. Their hobby was rock hounding, and they were members of the Northeast Nebraska Rock and Mineral Association.

One summer they traveled to England for his Army reunion. After Harold entered the Norfolk Veterans Home, Laura visited him every day and participated in many of the veterans activities, helping the staff and providing an extra van when needed. One week after Harold’s passing, Laura helped with the move to the new veterans home and continued to make daily visits to do whatever she could to assist and help with the many activities.

Laura was a legendary card player. Her family will always remember “there are no friends or family in cards!”

Laura’s kids are grateful for the loving care of Barb and her family, allowing Mom to be safe and active for many years. Daughter-in-law, Iva, and her family visited Laura every Sunday and they played cards.

Survivors are daughters, Carolyn (Bernard) Holmberg of Spencer, Barbara (Frank) Roberts of Norfolk, Stephanie (David) Britton of Somerset, Calif., Emily (Hargens) Wineinger of Omaha, Christine (Randy) Schneider of Des Moines, Iowa; a daughter-in-law, Iva (Gowler) Hargens of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren; three sisters-in-law, Lee (Battershell) Baird of Sacramento, Calif., Arlene (Milacek) Hargens of Spencer and Lois (Hargens) Lentz of Omaha.

She was preceded in death by her spouse, Harold in 2001; her sons, Paul in 2003 and Henry John in 1968; two brothers, Forrest (Babe) Battershell and Arnel (Red) Battershell; and two sisters, Loretta Pilakowski and Margaret Abernathy.

In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting memorials be sent to the Norfolk Veterans Home, P.O. Box 409, Norfolk, NE 68702, or Catholic Charities, Domestic Violence, 3300 N. 60th St., Omaha, NE 68104

